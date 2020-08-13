Toledo community reacts to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris ticket

Local youngsters say they are happy to see Kamala Harris on the ticket

TOLEDO, Ohio — History unveiled right before our eyes when Joe Biden chose Sen. Kamala Harris, D-CA, to be his running mate.

If Biden becomes president, Harris will become the first female vice president.

Harris is the second Black woman and the first South Asian American senator in history. Some in our community say Harris is an inspiration to our nation.

"It's exciting to see women taking charge and being in a position where I feel we should've been years ago!" Toledo-area resident who says she is looking for change, Bridget Hanson, said.

Youngsters say they are happy to see Harris on the ticket. To them, she represents women and minorities across the U.S.

"It will help with the fact that more women would maybe be inspired by her going and try it for themselves," young Harris supporter Kara Maynihan said.

"Thank you for running for vice president because you probably inspired a lot of young Black girls to do the same or (go) even higher than you did," added Brooklynn Harrison, another young supporter.

"She probably had to go through a lot of problems with diversity and shes chugging along doing her best,” young Harris supporter Eliza Hoelzle said.

Some say they don't care about race or gender; they just want a good leader for this country

"For me is - is she morally correct? Is she going to help those who need the help are we going to change any of the systems that's corrupt and not working?" Hanson added.