CLYDE, Ohio — Leaders with Clyde-Green Springs School are trying to get the district's first new operating funds approved by voters since 2005.

After a property tax was voted down last May, the Clyde-Green Springs school district decided to try for an earned income tax levy instead.

The 0.5% tax would cost a resident an additional 50 cents for every $100 dollars earned.

District superintendent Dennis Haft said the new operating money is necessary, as the district's expenses have gone up 51% since 2005. And this year, the district is now operating in a budgetary deficit.

"We're going to use these funds, basically to keep things going the way they are. You know, we've got a lot of good programs in place, both of our elementary schools won the progress award, our middle school has shown incredible improvements academically," Haft said.

RELATED: Several NW Ohio polling locations change amid coronavirus concerns

RELATED: What you need to know about the Ohio primary

RELATED: What are the issues on the 2020 primary elections ballot in northwest Ohio?

If the new money is not approved, Haft said the district will use up all excess funds by the 2022-23 school year.

Then, the district would have to make about $1 million in cuts from state non-mandated programs like additional technology, STEM programs and its college/career readiness program.

"Things that are high interest for the kids, but unfortunately if we do have to go down to state minimums in some areas, those could be some areas that could be potentially affected," Haft said.

Leaders with the school district will be very busy this week, making sure that word gets out to the community on this new earned income tax levy.