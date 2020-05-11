Claims of fraud, voter irregularities, and rejected sharpie ballots: Can the legal challenges flip the results?

Trump's team is claiming fraud, but is there evidence of such?

SAN DIEGO — With the wave of ballots trickling in, Former Vice President Joe Biden is sounding more and more confident.

“After a long night of counting, it’s clear that we are winning enough states to reach 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency,” he told supporters Wednesday.

But the Trump campaign said the next battleground will be in court.

“We want the law to be used in a proper manner. So we'll be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop,” the President said.

The President’s legal team is suing to stop the count in Pennsylvania and Michigan, and they want a recount in Wisconsin.

“Guys this is fraud. This is absolute fraud,” Eric Trump said at a press conference Wednesday.

Legal experts said the Trump campaign has provided no evidence of fraud.

But in Arizona, the Attorney General is investigating claims from Trump voters that their ballots may have been discarded, because they were filled out with a sharpie.

Election Officials are already rebutting the claims.

“I think the important thing is we have legal recourse,” said UCSD Political Science Professor Thad Kousser.

For now, Kousser is keeping an eye on alleged voting irregularitie

“Over this issue of what happens with votes cast by mail on or before Election Day but arrive in the next three days, should they be counted,” he explained.

He believes the lawsuits are unlikely to succeed.

“Because voters are following the rules and courts usually defer to that exercise of the right to vote,” he said.

Where we may see the Trump campaign get success he says, is in asking for recounts in states like Michigan and Wisconsin that are close.

The question is - could a recount flip results?