City and political party leaders urge Lucas County residents to vote early

Early voting in the 2020 general election begins Tuesday. Toledo-area leaders and political parties are urging voters to show up ahead of time.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Workers at the Lucas County Board of Elections are working around the clock to finish final preparations before early voting begins on Tuesday.

Voting machines are measured 5 feet apart and plastic barriers are set up to account for social distancing inside the voting area.

Lucas County residents can begin casting their vote for this year's election starting at 8 a.m. on Oct. 6.

They can early vote all the way up until Nov. 2. while Election Day is Nov. 3.

Lucas County Democratic city leaders held a press conference outside the Early Vote Center in Toledo. They said they believe this year's election is one of the most important ones in the history of this nation.

Lucas County Republic Party leaders said they urge voters to cast their ballot as well because it is our constitutional right.

Although it's an unusual time and some people have concerns with voting, both acknowledge there are a number of different ways to vote safely.

"The election starts tomorrow. At least in the state of Ohio, it does, and we're going to have 28 consecutive election days and the first day is tomorrow," Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz said.

Ohio has historically played an important role in previous presidential elections and they say this time won't be different.

"Every election is always the most important election ever. In this case, I do think that the stakes are a lot higher in this election" said Lucas County GOP Central Committee Chair Chris Joseph.

Voters planning to head to the Early Vote Center are asked to enter at the main entrance of the Ohio Means Jobs building.