Fox News' Chris Wallace to moderate presidential debate in Cleveland

The debate is set for September 29 at the Health Education Campus' Samson Pavilion.

CLEVELAND — The Commission on Presidential Debates has announced the moderators for its upcoming events as the election season continues to heat up.

Chris Wallace of Fox News has been chosen to moderate the first presidential debate, to be held in Cleveland on September 29. President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden will square off at the Health Education Campus (HEC) of Case Western Reserve University and Cleveland Clinic, inside the Sheila and Eric Samson Pavilion.

Wallace served as the moderator for the third presidential debate between Trump and Hillary Clinton in 2016.

Steve Scully of C-SPAN will moderate the “town meeting” debate between the president and Biden on October 15 in Miami. NBC’s Kristen Welker will moderate the final debate on October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Susan Page, Washington Bureau Chief for USA Today will moderate the vice presidential debate between incumbent Mike Pence and challenger Kamala Harris on Wednesday, October 7 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The debates will be carried on all major networks from 9 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. ET commercial-free. You can watch it on 3News and we will stream live at WKYC.com, the WKYC app, Facebook Live, and YouTube.

Each debate is sponsored by the Commission on Presidential Debates. The nonpartisan group has sponsored all general election debates since 1988.

The CPD's current board consists of foundation executives, former politicians, a former news anchor and even a university president.