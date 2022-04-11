Why is northwest Ohio important to statewide candidates?

Both parties have held multiple events trying to rally votes ahead of Tuesday, Nov. 8.

TOLEDO, Ohio — With just a few days to go before next Tuesday's General Election, Ohio Treasurer Robert Sprague spoke to the crowd of northwest Ohioans inside Brennan Equipment Services in Holland Friday.

"Sometimes we feel like Columbus forgets about us right? Well Columbus has not forgotten about us today," he said.

Columbus has definitely not forgotten about northwest Ohio this past week though, as multiple statewide candidates have came to visit and rally up votes ahead of Nov. 8.

This past week, Democratic Governor hopeful Nan Whaley passed out Halloween candy and Democratic U.S. Senate candidate Tim Ryan held a roundtable discussion in the Toledo region.

Now, the GOP tour bus has also made a stop.

"This is my home town, I mean my home county and this is where I was born and raised and this is where the highest density of voters reside in the ninth district of Ohio," said J.R. Majewski, the Port Clinton Republican challenging incumbent Democrat Marcy Kaptur for Ohio's 9th district U.S. House of Representatives seat.

Gov. Mike DeWine said Lucas County is important and that's why they came. "This is about our future, it's going to control the united states senate," DeWine added.

Why so much attention on the area though?

"Lucas County, in the eight-county area, is probably the biggest county there and hey know they have to get here," said Lucas County Democratic Party Chairman Michael Ashford.

Both sides of the aisle seem to have prioritized the area, fighting for those still somewhere in the middle.

"Historically we've always seen a higher percent for democratic voters and what's happened in maybe the last eight, nine or 10 years is that we're seeing more independents," Ashford said.

The GOP tour bus carried candidates including DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, U.S. Senate candidate J.D. Vance, Secretary of State Frank LaRose, candidates for the Ohio Supreme Court, and more.

Each took their turn at the microphone in front of a crowd of supporters, talking about the U.S.-Mexico border, inflation, mental health, drug addiction and bringing jobs to Ohio.

"The road to the White House and the road to taking back Congress goes through Toledo, Ohio," Sprague said.

The Republican tour bus visited Lima after its stop in Holland Friday, and will continue to tour the state leading up to election day.

To see what and who is on your ballot for the election, click here.

