Unnoficial results out for Bowling Green City Schools transfer of territory issues

The issues would transfer part of the territory assigned to BGCS district to other local school districts.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Four of the eight issues on a special election ballot held Tuesday in Wood County regarding Bowling Green City Schools' change of territory have received a majority of positive votes, according to unofficial results.

The unofficial voting totals reflect in-person votes and absentee ballots received Tuesday by 7:30 p.m. The board of elections expects more ballots to come in to be calculated during the Official Canvass. Following certification of the Official Canvass, the board will conduct a state-mandated audit.

The issues would transfer part of the Bowling Green district located in Center Township to Elmwood Local School District; part of the territory in Center Township to Eastwood Local School District; part of the territory in Richfield Township to Patrick Henry Local School District; part of the territory in Jackson Township to McComb Local School District; part of the territory in Liberty Township to Elmwood Local School District; parts of the territories in Milton Township to Patrick Henry Local School District; and part of the territory in Plain Township to the Otsego Local School District.

You can see the maps for the transfer of territories at the Wood County Board of Elections website.

You can check the unofficial results for these issues, with 100% of the precincts reporting below:

- Part of the territory in Center Township transfer from BGCS to Elmwood Local School District:

Yes votes: 2

No votes: 7

- Part of the territory in Center Township transfer from BGCS to Eastwood Local School District: 48 votes in favor of the issue, 20 voes against the issue.

Yes votes: 48

No votes: 20

- Part of the territory in Richfield Township transfer from BGCS to Patrick Henry Local School District:

Yes votes: 1

No votes: 0

- Part of the territory in Jackson Township transfer from BGCS to McComb Local School District:

Yes votes: 1

No votes: 0

- Part of the territory in Liberty Township transfer from BGCS to Elmwood Local School District:

Yes votes: 137

No votes: 176

- The north part of the territory in Milton Township transfer from BGSU to Patrick Henry Local School District:

Yes votes: 66

No votes: 253

- Most of the territory in Milton Township transfer from BGSU to Patrick Henry Local School District:

Yes votes: 3

No votes: 16

- Part of the territory in Plain Township transfer from BGCS to Otsego Local School District:

Yes votes: 32

No votes: 17