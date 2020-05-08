Unnoficial results out for Bowling Green City Schools transfer of territory issues

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Four of the eight issues on a special election ballot held Tuesday in Wood County regarding Bowling Green City Schools' change of territory have received a majority of positive votes, according to unofficial results.
The unofficial voting totals reflect in-person votes and absentee ballots received Tuesday by 7:30 p.m. The board of elections expects more ballots to come in to be calculated during the Official Canvass. Following certification of the Official Canvass, the board will conduct a state-mandated audit.
The issues would transfer part of the Bowling Green district located in Center Township to Elmwood Local School District; part of the territory in Center Township to Eastwood Local School District; part of the territory in Richfield Township to Patrick Henry Local School District; part of the territory in Jackson Township to McComb Local School District; part of the territory in Liberty Township to Elmwood Local School District; parts of the territories in Milton Township to Patrick Henry Local School District; and part of the territory in Plain Township to the Otsego Local School District.
You can check the unofficial results for these issues, with 100% of the precincts reporting below:
- Part of the territory in Center Township transfer from BGCS to Elmwood Local School District:
- Part of the territory in Center Township transfer from BGCS to Eastwood Local School District: 48 votes in favor of the issue, 20 voes against the issue.
- Part of the territory in Richfield Township transfer from BGCS to Patrick Henry Local School District:
Yes votes: 1
No votes: 0
- Part of the territory in Jackson Township transfer from BGCS to McComb Local School District:
Yes votes: 1
No votes: 0
- Part of the territory in Liberty Township transfer from BGCS to Elmwood Local School District:
Yes votes: 137
No votes: 176
- The north part of the territory in Milton Township transfer from BGSU to Patrick Henry Local School District:
Yes votes: 66
No votes: 253
- Most of the territory in Milton Township transfer from BGSU to Patrick Henry Local School District:
Yes votes: 3
No votes: 16
- Part of the territory in Plain Township transfer from BGCS to Otsego Local School District:
Yes votes: 32
No votes: 17
