Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders are holding virtual events in Ohio Monday night as large gatherings have been banned in the state in an effort to stop the spread of coronavirus.

The democratic presidential candidates were forced to cancel campaign stops in Ohio, Florida, Illinois and Arizona due to coronavirus concerns, but will still be holding the events for viewers online.

Sanders' virtual rally begins at 7 p.m., while Biden's tele-town hall starts at 8 p.m.

Follow these links to RSVP for either event:

Sanders Virtual Rally

Biden Tele-Town Hall