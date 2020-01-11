Biden going to Cleveland Monday, one day before Election Day

Biden's campaign announced the former vice president's visit to Ohio Sunday morning, adding details will follow.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Former Vice President Joe Biden will travel to Cleveland Monday, just one day before Election Day, his campaign announced Sunday morning.

The announcement said Biden will "discuss bringing Americans together to address the crises facing the country and winning the battle for the soul of the nation."

The message also said details would follow.

This comes after President Donald Trump's campaign has made multiple stops in the Buckeye State as well as Biden's during this election cycle.

Most recently, Tiffany Trump and Don Trump Jr. were in the Toledo area Thursday and Monday, respectively, while Ivanka Trump campaigned in the Youngstown area Saturday with Republican Sen. Rob Portman,.

Biden also visited the Glass City earlier this month while his running mate Democratic Sen. Kamala Harris was in Cleveland last Saturday.