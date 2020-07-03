CLEVELAND — Democratic presidential candidates Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden will both be in Cleveland this Tuesday for rallies prior to the March 17 Ohio primary.

On Saturday morning, Sanders announced that he will visit Cleveland on Tuesday, March 10 for a rally at the Huntington Convention Center. Doors for the event will open at 6:30 p.m., Sanders is expected to speak at 8:00 p.m. The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required, but RSVP is encouraged as entrance will be provided on a first come, first served basis.

Biden, who announced his swing through Ohio on Friday, will speak in Cleveland at the Cuyahoga Community College Recreation Center on E. 30th Street. Doors for the event will open at 8:15 p.m.

Biden's campaign is on a roll after winning 97 delegates on Super Tuesday. This is a big change from just a couple weeks ago when Biden was on the ropes after weak showings in Iowa and New Hampshire.

The next election is Tuesday, March. 10, with primaries in Idaho, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington state. Democrats Abroad will also vote. Then there will be a caucus in Northern Mariana on March 14.

Arizona, Florida, Illinois will vote along with Ohio on March 17 followed by Georgia on March 24.

After that, there are still 22 states and three territories left to vote between the end of March and early June.

The next debate is scheduled for March 15 in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Associated Press and TEGNA contributed to this report.

