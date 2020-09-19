Ohio Voter Guide: The do's and don'ts of absentee voting

What does it take to have your vote count, and just what is ballot harvesting, anyway?

Here's everything you need to know about how to vote absentee, what to look out for and how county boards of elections ensure it's safety.

In Ohio, that means voting absentee. The practice has been around for decades, but 2020 may mark the first time some voters give it a try.

As Nov. 3 inches closer, and the country continues to battle COVID-19, many Americans may opt to vote by mail.

If you are mailing your ballot, it needs to be postmarked for Nov. 2 and received by the B.O.E. by no later than 10 days after the election. If you are dropping it in the drop box it needs to be there 7:30 p.m. Nov. 3.

Then, you ship it back the same way: by mail or drop box.

If you did everything correctly, you should eventually receive your real ballot and, again, make sure everything is filled out, where it is supposed to be and it is signed.

LaRose suggests getting those requests in no later than Oct. 27. You can send them back to your county board of elections by mail or by dropping it off in the designated ballot drop box.

Here are some other ideas from Secretary of State LaRose.

Monaco said the best thing voters can do is simply read the instructions. Review your ballot request to make sure you’ve filled it out properly, including writing the right date, providing your required identifying information, and signing the form.

Lucas County Board of Elections, Deputy Director Tim Monaco said these are the most common mistakes he sees each year:

Now, the good news is, filling things out isn’t difficult. However, there are a number of things people happen to miss every election, which in turn could cause their ballot request to be denied.

Those of you who are already registered to vote, should have received an absentee request form in our mailbox from Secretary of State Frank LaRose.

Chapter two : Is Absentee Voting Safe?

Absentee voting is nothing new to Ohio, and state leaders have put a number of safeguards in place to ensure a fair election.

Here are a few of the safety measures taken by the state, according to LaRose's office:

Voter identification and signature are checked twice during the process

Voter list maintenance allows for accurate voter rolls

Voters able to track their ballot on VoteOhio.gov/Track

Ballot harvesting is against the law in Ohio

Monaco said his team checks everything; voters sign on both their application and their ballot and the board of elections compares those signatures.

They also compare forms of identification. If they find inconsistencies, they flag it.

But, what if a person tries to vote both by mail and in person?

Monaco explained that when a person requests an absentee ballot, whether or not it has been returned, they are put in the system as an absentee voter.

If that person shows up on Election Day and tries o vote, the poll worker will see that they have already requested an absentee ballot.

That person will still be able to vote, however, they will not be permitted to use the machines. Instead, they will vote using a provisional ballot, which are only counted after all the absentee ballots are tabulated.

If at that point, the board of elections finds you have tried to vote twice, one will be rejected. The board can then choose to refer to the prosecuting attorney as double-voting is a violation of election law.

DROP BOXES

And although questions have repeatedly popped up over the safety of the election drop boxes, LaRose says they are safe to use.

According to his directive, every day, at least one Republican and one Democratic member of the local board or staff retrieve, together, the boxes' contents. Those boxes also have to be monitored 24/7.