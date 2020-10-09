Michigan SOS: More absentee ballots requested than ever before

The November 3 general election is eight weeks out and more than 2.1 million Michiganders have already requested absentee ballots.

LANSING, Mich — More than 2.1 million Michiganders had already requested absentee ballots by Tuesday, eight weeks ahead of the November 3 general election, according to Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

The 2.1 million requests surpass the total number of absentee ballots requested in last month’s primary.

Of the 2.1 million requests, approximately 1.7 million have been submitted since August 5 -- the day after the primary election. A breakdown of absentee requests by jurisdiction is available here.

“Even in the midst of a global pandemic, Michigan’s citizens enthusiastically want to vote, and are taking advantage of the numerous safe, secure and reliable options they have to do so this year,” Benson said in a press release Thursday. “I only wish their enthusiasm was matched by action from their state legislators, who have passed just one minor election law in 20 months, much to the chagrin of election clerks and voters across our state.”

Benson has been calling on the legislature for about a year now to allow clerks to process absentee ballots before Election Day, as is done in at least 18 other states. The Bipartisan Policy Center recommends clerks start processing absentee ballots at least seven days before Election Day.

Additionally, as thousands of absentee ballots have been rejected this year while Michigan citizens learn to vote a new way and endure U.S. Postal Service delays, Benson has called on the legislature to require ballots are counted if postmarked by Election Day, and to require clerks to contact voters if their absentee ballot arrives without a matching signature, to give voters the chance to confirm their identity and correct the problem.

Registered voters can request an absentee ballot at Michigan.gov/vote.

Those who are eligible to vote but are unregistered can do so with their Michigan driver's license or ID through Oct. 19. Eligible citizens, including those without a Michigan license or ID, can also register at their local clerk’s office through Election Day.

