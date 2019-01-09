COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Ohio Democratic Party is applauding the news that the party's October presidential debate will be held in Ohio.

David Pepper is chairman of the state party. He says party officials are excited to partner with the Democratic National Committee to host the debate. A location wasn't announced:

"We're excited to partner with the DNC to bring the next sanctioned presidential debate to Ohio. As is happening across the nation, Democrats are energized, formerly Republican suburbs are trending blue and voters across the state are waking up to Donald Trump’s many broken promises. Those are some of the numerous reasons that the president's approval numbers in Ohio have tumbled 20 points since he took office."

Ten Democratic candidates have qualified for the next debate, in Houston in September. This also automatically qualifies them for the October debate:

Former Vice President Joe Biden

U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, of Massachusetts

U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, of Vermont

U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, of California

South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Puttigieg

Businessman Andrew Yang

U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, of New Jersey

Former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke, of Texas

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar, of Minnesota

Former U.S. Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julian Castro

In addition, businessman Tom Steyer, Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, and activist Marianne Williamson have all met the requirement of 130,000 unique donors across several states but still need to earn at least 2% support in more DNC-approved polls. Steyer needs one more poll, Gabbard needs two, and Williamson three.

U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, the only Ohioan running, has not yet come close to qualifying. His campaign reported just 13,000 donors back on July 12, and he has yet to earn 2% in any poll.

