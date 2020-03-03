TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters in Lucas County are already starting to cast their ballots for the Ohio primary.

"It's been a slow start and the absentees are down, we have a lot of absentees that have not come back in yet. I think a lot of people are waiting to see what happens with their candidates before they cast their ballot," Deputy Director of the Lucas County Board of Elections Tim Monaco said.

Right now, about 1,100 people have cast their ballot at the Lucas County early vote center, just two weeks ahead of the Ohio primary.

But since Democratic presidential candidates are dropping out ahead of Super Tuesday, some voters are waiting it out.

In Ohio, if you cast your ballot early for a candidate who drops out, you cannot go back and change your vote, unlike Michigan where you can change your vote.

"I think the loyal democrats will show up, I think the people on the fence might be kind of wishy-washy. And the real voting takes place when we're down to 2 candidates," one early voter said.

There are a number of local issues on the ballot here in Lucas County including the tax income issue and the Lucas County Sheriff race.

Despite the future of the Democratic presidential race being unclear, officials with the Lucas County Board of elections are still encouraging to people come out.

"You don't need a reason to early vote, any reason you could possibly have you just feel like coming in early," Monaco said.

The Ohio Primary Election is on Tuesday, March 17th.

