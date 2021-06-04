x
Toledo, Ohio

Former Ohio Department of Health Director Dr. Amy Acton announces she won't enter U.S. Senate race

The announcement comes two months after the former Ohio Department of Health Director said she would consider a run in 2022.

BEXLEY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from March 23, 2021.

Nearly two months after deciding to consider a run for a U.S. Senate seat in Ohio, Dr. Amy Acton has announced she won't do so.

In a statement, the former Ohio Department of Health Director said:

"It has been a tremendous honor to be asked to consider a run for the U.S. Senate. Like many of you, I have a profound reverence for the office, and for those who have answered the calling to public service. As such, I have given it my most thoughtful and deliberate consideration.

"Please know I am deeply grateful for the outpouring of support from my fellow Ohioans, and from across the country. I especially wish to express my heartfelt appreciation to all who have worked quietly behind the scenes to help me consider this path.

"While I am not entering the race for U.S. Senate, I recognize there is a genuine longing for a fresh approach to leadership that is honest, collaborative, and empowering.

"Ohioans - do not accept anything less from your elected officials. Our leaders’ words and actions matter. We must set the bar higher."

More on this story as it develops.