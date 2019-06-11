COLUMBUS, Ohio — Legislation dubbed "Tyler’s Law" will put a professional engineer on the Ohio Advisory Council on Amusement Ride Safety.

The panel makes recommendations to the state’s agriculture director about safety matters, including monitoring and inspecting rides.

The law, which will take immediate efffect, will also require amusement ride operators to provide proof of ride maintenance and repairs. It also redefines the qualifications for Ohio's ride inspectors.

Governor Mike DeWine signed Tyler's Law Wednesday at the Ohio Statehouse.

The measure is named for Tyler Jarrell, an 18-year-old Marine recruit killed when the “Fireball” ride malfunctioned and broke apart on opening day of the 2017 Ohio State Fair. Seven others were injured in the accident later blamed on excessive corrosion in a steel support beam.

"Tyler's Law" is not specific to fairs. It impacts any ride in the state of Ohio, including zip lines and bounce houses.