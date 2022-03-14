'Constitutional Carry' bill signing gets mixed reactions

The law will make it so anyone legally allowed to own a gun can carry it without a concealed weapons permit.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Up against a deadline to sign or veto, Gov. Mike DeWine signed Senate Bill 215.

The law will make it so anyone legally allowed to own a gun can carry it without a concealed weapons permit. If a driver is pulled over by police, they wouldn't have to tell officers they have a concealed weapon unless asked.

Pastor Frederick LaMarr of First Missionary Baptist Church wasn’t pleased when he learned the news.

"I was shocked,” he said. “When I got the call, I was just overwhelmed.”

LaMarr works vigorously in the community to prevent youth from turning to gun violence. He believes this bill will only add to it.

"The crime rates are already up, the murder rates are already up, the homicides, unsolved is already up. I just think it's going to escalate it because on the fact now, I don't have to tell the police I got it, I don't have to get no kind of training,” said LaMarr.

The signing of the bill is seen as a step in the right direction for Dean Rieck, executive director of Buckeye Firearms Association.

"Gun owners are responsible, and now we have another chance to prove we're responsible as well,” said Reick.