Rep. Jim Jordan set to release new book this November

The book called "Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp," will provide "an inside look" at the four years of the Trump presidency.

CLEVELAND — Editor's Note: The above video is from a previously published story

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan, always one of the fiercest defenders of former President Donald Trump, is writing a book that will be out later this year.

“Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp" will be released on November 23 from Post Hill Press.

According to Amazon, the book will sell for $27.

Jordan's book promises an "inside look at the detailed investigations of the United States Congress, the groundwork for Donald Trump’s win in 2016, and the events that occurred during his successful four years as president."

In an exerpt from the book, Jordan describes how he found out that Trump had tested positive for COVID-19 just days after squaring off against Joe Biden at the first presidential debate in Cleveland.

When I woke up on October 2, 2020, I figured it would be like most Fridays in DC. Congress would finish up the week with a few votes on the House Floor and then members would rush to Reagan National Airport to catch a flight home. Polly and I had a mid-afternoon flight; however, we weren’t headed home. We were going to Wisconsin to help a colleague raise funds and to attend the President’s rally in Green Bay…. As I started to put on my workout gear before heading to the House gym, I took a look at my phone. I noticed I had several text messages and missed phone calls from Russell Dye, the top media staffer for our personal office and for Republicans on the House Judiciary Committee. Some of the calls and messages were from after midnight…. I called him right away.

“What’s going on?” I asked.

He responded, “Sir, the president has the virus!”

I turned on the TV. It was the only story.… I had traveled to Cleveland with the president three days earlier—I knew I’d have to quarantine until I got tested. I’d been tested before the flight to Cleveland, but that wouldn’t matter now. I’d have to get a new test. No workout this morning, no flight to Wisconsin this afternoon…. First things first. I was scheduled for a Fox and Friends interview that morning in the eight o’clock hour. I grabbed a quick shower and then headed to the office to prep for the interview. We were supposed to discuss the election and how the president was doing in Ohio. But we knew the only topic would be the president contracting the virus…. An hour later I got tested in the House physician’s office.… On that drive home Polly and I talked about all that had transpired that morning. We talked about the president and first lady, and like millions of other Americans, we prayed for their health and for our country. Over the weekend I thought about that day—that one day—Friday, October 2, 2020: it was really a picture of the entire year. 2020 was about the virus and the presidential election. 2020 was all about politics.

Earlier this year, Jordan announced that he would not seek to replace the retiring Rob Portman in the U.S. Senate in 2022. He is currently the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee.

“Do What You Said You Would Do: Fighting for Freedom in the Swamp" will be the second book written by Jordan. In 1994, he and wife Polly Jordan co-authored "Victory at the training table: A guide to sports nutrition" while he was an assistant wrestling coach at Ohio State University.

The Urbana Republican has had to withstand allegations of covering up sexual abuse during his time at Ohio State. Multiple former athletes have claimed Jordan and others knew of Dr. Richard Strauss' numerous crimes, but did nothing to stop them. Jordan has strenuously denied the allegations.

Tyler Carey contributed to this report.

More Headlines: