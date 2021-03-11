Candidates for Toledo City council weigh in on how money shaped their campaigns

While campaign cash does play a role in who does and doesn't get elected, there are also other factors that play a part.

Alfonso Narvaez knows about the connection between money and politics. He's run for Toledo City Council five different times. His first campaign was as a Republican in 2011 and his latest this past election cycle as an Independent. He has never won a seat. This year, he did not make it past the primary in September after finishing fifteenth out of sixteen candidates.

Narvaez says he keeps running because he has a genuine love for the political process, and each time he's run, he's carved out a niche to improve local neighborhoods.

"You have to enjoy the sport of politics," he said. "It's not for the thin skin. You will always have criticism and you have to be realistic."

But Narvaez says he's been at a disadvantage financially. In every one of his campaigns, he says he's never had more than $500 in his campaign chest at a given time.

"Politics takes money. I think things would have been different if funding was better," he said.

In the 2021 mayoral election, in which incumbent Wade Kapszukiewicz beat challenger Carty Finkbeiner by a 68.90% to 29.71% margin, Kapszukiewicz held a big fundraising advantage. According to the 2021 post-primary report, Kapszukiewicz had $393,434.41 in his campaign fund. Finkbeiner, in contrast, raised $58,313.99 according to the same report.

That big fundraising advantage impacted down-ticket bids for Toledo City council at-large.

The same report showed first-time candidate Michele Grim raising $81,116.38. That includes a $10,000 donation from Kapszukiewicz to her campaign war chest. Grim was one of the top six candidates to earn a spot on council.

"I received contributions from over 200 people in the council race and I'm honored Mayor Kapszukiewicz was among them," said Grim. "He has led our city capably through troubled times and I'm looking forward to working with him on council to foster a safer, healthier city for all our families."

The post-primary report for Mac Driscoll, who didn’t make the cut, says he raised a total of $15,112.56. He says the incumbent mayor did not donate personally to his campaign, but did make a donation to the Lucas County Democratic Party to support some field efforts.

Driscoll spoke about the limitations he faced as a first-time candidate.

"We didn't raise nearly enough to be competitive, especially given that we were new to the field," said Driscoll. He went on to say that candidates with name recognition had an easier time getting their names out to Toledo voters.

Driscoll, Grim, and the incumbent mayor were endorsed by the Lucas County Democratic Party.

However, name recognition doesn't always equate to an election day win. Tony Dia, a Republican and outspoken father of slain TPD officer Anthony Dia, finished in seventh place. Larry Sykes, who's been elected to Toledo City Council in the past before being arrested on bribery charges in 2020, came in last place among the 12 council at-large candidates.

George Sarantou, who finished in sixth place ahead of Dia by 3,647 votes, says it's more than just about name recognition. "It's easier to raise money if you have name recognition and if you have a record of helping people in the community," he said.

Sarantou served as Toledo's finance director and for close to decade on Toledo City Council in a previous stint.

His post-primary filing indicated that he secured $29,765.64 in donations.

Sarantou had this advice for candidates like Narvaez and Driscoll who didn't win seats to Toledo City Council this time around. He said, "My advice is get out in the community as a volunteer and help organizations and people improve their lives. People respect candidates who have a record of service before they run for office."

Driscoll says he'll stay active with the Lucas County Democratic Party and hasn't ruled out a future run for office. It's back to beautifying North Toledo for Narvaez.

"My focus remains on improving our neighborhoods. We are going to continue to fight blight, community organize, and be active," said Narvaez.

Campaigns are required to file a post general report within 30 days of the general election. The final fundraising numbers are expected to be in those reports.