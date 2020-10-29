Who's running for Lucas County Treasurer?

“Since I've been in the treasurer's role, a polar vortex followed by a major power outage in downtown toledo, and now the coronavirus. And all of those things have required legitimate leadership to lead the office through the important work of the taxpayers,” said Webb.



Webb's challenger is John Rozic, a local attorney and member of Waterville City Council. Rozic is running as a Republican and says his law and economics background will help him should he be elected in this role.



“I think maybe we need a new direction, a little more balance in county government, to keep the county moving forward. I've been practicing law in Toledo for almost 40 years, not quite 40 years but primarily in business, tax, real estate and trust and estates. So the accounting degree, certainly I can look at a financial statement and a budget,” said Rozic.



Whoever is elected will be responsible for collecting taxes and keeping financial records for Lucas County, but also will want to make communicating and interacting with the public easier.

