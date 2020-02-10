Where can I vote in-person, early, in Ohio?

In-person early voting starts Tuesday, Oct. 6 in Ohio and ends Nov. 2. Lucas County has a dedicated Early Vote Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early in-person voting gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 6 for registered voters in Ohio, and Wood County elections officials were busy testing out their voting center at the Wood County Courthouse on Friday.

"We are laying out the setup for the early vote center at the Wood County Courthouse. Voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Please remember your ID and your mask. Social distancing, contact-free check-in and sanitizing will be in place. Early voting is available through Nov 2," a tweet from the Wood County Board of Elections read.

Co-director Terry Burton the test went smoothly and that they say they'll be ready Tuesday when early voting starts.

Wood County is not alone in the push to prepare for early, in-person voting, as every county in Ohio offers it up to the day before the election.

Registered and eligible voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live. Check with your county's respective board of elections office for their early vote location, as some counties may be moving the operations to a more socially-distance friendly locations. The addresses and phone numbers of all 88 county boards of election can be found at the link here.

Note that Lucas County has a separate early voting center. Lucas County's Early Vote Center is at the Ohio Means Jobs Building, 1307 Monroe St., Toledo.

After Oct. 23, early vote centers will have expanded hours, including weekend voting.

October 6 -16

(Weekdays only - Monday through Friday)

8 a.m.-5 p.m.

October 19-23

(Weekdays only - Monday through Friday)

8 a.m.-6 p.m.

Saturday, October 24

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, October 25

1-5 p.m.

October 26 -30

(Weekdays only - Monday through Friday)

8 a.m.-7 p.m.

Saturday, October 31

8 a.m.-4 p.m.

Sunday, November 1

1-5 p.m.

Monday, November 2

8 a.m.-2 p.m.