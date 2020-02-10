Where can I vote in-person, early, in Ohio?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Early in-person voting gets underway on Tuesday, Oct. 6 for registered voters in Ohio, and Wood County elections officials were busy testing out their voting center at the Wood County Courthouse on Friday.
"We are laying out the setup for the early vote center at the Wood County Courthouse. Voting will begin on Tuesday, Oct. 6. Please remember your ID and your mask. Social distancing, contact-free check-in and sanitizing will be in place. Early voting is available through Nov 2," a tweet from the Wood County Board of Elections read.
Co-director Terry Burton the test went smoothly and that they say they'll be ready Tuesday when early voting starts.
Wood County is not alone in the push to prepare for early, in-person voting, as every county in Ohio offers it up to the day before the election.
Registered and eligible voters may vote at any early voting location located in the county in which they live. Check with your county's respective board of elections office for their early vote location, as some counties may be moving the operations to a more socially-distance friendly locations. The addresses and phone numbers of all 88 county boards of election can be found at the link here.
Note that Lucas County has a separate early voting center. Lucas County's Early Vote Center is at the Ohio Means Jobs Building, 1307 Monroe St., Toledo.
After Oct. 23, early vote centers will have expanded hours, including weekend voting.
October 6 -16
(Weekdays only - Monday through Friday)
8 a.m.-5 p.m.
October 19-23
(Weekdays only - Monday through Friday)
8 a.m.-6 p.m.
Saturday, October 24
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, October 25
1-5 p.m.
October 26 -30
(Weekdays only - Monday through Friday)
8 a.m.-7 p.m.
Saturday, October 31
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
Sunday, November 1
1-5 p.m.
Monday, November 2
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
OHIO COUNTY BOARD OF ELECTION LINKS & LOCATIONS
- Lucas County Board of Elections office located at 1 Government Center in downtown Toledo. The Early Vote Center is located at 1307 Monroe St.
- Wood County Board of Elections office located at 1 Court House Square in Bowling Green.
- Defiance County Board of Elections office located at 1300 E 2nd St. Suite 103 in Defiance.
- Hancock County Board of Elections office located at 201 E Lincoln St. in Findlay.
- Henry County Board of Elections office located at 1827 Oakwood Ave. in Napoleon.
- Ottawa County Board Elections office located at 8444 W State Rte. 163 #101 in Oak Harbor.
- Sandusky County Board of Elections office located at 2020 Countryside Dr. in Fremont.
- Seneca County Board of Elections office located at 71 S Washington St. #1101 in Tiffin.
- Williams County Board of Elections office located at 1425 E High St. #104, Bryan.
- Paulding County Board of Elections office located at 105 E Perry St. in Paulding.
- Putnam County Board of Elections office located at 575 Ottawa-Glandorf Rd. in Ottawa.
- Fulton County Board of Elections office located at 135 Court House Plz. in Wauseon.
- Huron County Board of Elections office located at 180 Milan Ave. # 4 in Norwalk.
- Erie County Board of Elections office located at 2900 Columbus Ave #101 in Sandusky