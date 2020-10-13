Wood Co. Board of Elections: Don't panic if you have not received your absentee ballot just yet

Terry Burton, the director for the Wood County Board of Elections, says it should take about 10 days to be delivered.

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — The coronavirus has changed the way we do a lot of things, including how many of us prefer to vote.

Several of you have opted to request an absentee ballot but haven't gotten it yet.

Terry Burton, the director for Wood County Board of Elections, says there is no reason to panic just yet.

"Over a period of time, a lot of people got them the next day. We had some people, that are still arriving in mailboxes," said Burton.

Burton, says in Ohio, boards of elections started mailing out absentee ballots on Tuesday, Oct. 6. He says workers in Wood Co. sent out a batch of about 20,000 ballots last week, with another 3,000 to 4,000 expected to go out by the end of this week.

From there, the board says you can expect to wait, on average, about 10 days before you actually receive yours.

"That was something that the postal system said early on, was kind of a max time. And so, we're trying to go with that right now. Once again, the highest range that we really want to. Obviously, if people are concerned, they should call our office," said Burton.

It's not too late if you still want to request an absentee ballot. You can do this by visiting your county's Board of Elections website or the Secretary of State website where you fill out an application.

But, it doesn't mean you can't still vote in person if you change your mind.

"If, you know, somebody gets an absentee or is requested an absentee and decides they want to come to our early vote center and vote instead, that is an option for them. We go ahead and suspend that mail ballot," said Burton.

If you want to mail it in however, it counts as long as the ballot gets to the Board of Elections by Nov. 13 and has a date postmarked before election day.