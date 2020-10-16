What is voter intimidation and how do I report it in Ohio and Michigan?

If a person is found guilty of violating federal voter intimidation laws, he or she faces federal charges and up to a year in prison and up to $1,000 in fines.

According to federal laws, "no person … shall intimidate, threaten, coerce ... any other person for the purpose of interfering with the right of [that] person to vote or to vote as he may choose."

You as a voter are protected from being intimidated when you go to the polls by both federal and state laws.

Many states have their own laws prohibiting voter intimidation, which is described as the use of threats, coercion, or attempts to intimidate for the purpose of interfering with the right of another person to vote or to vote for the person of their choosing.

Chapter two : What Are Ohio and Michigan's Laws?

Both Ohio and Michigan have specific laws on the books that address election law crimes and outline punishments for people convicted of those crimes, including voter intimidation.

In Ohio, Attorney General Dave Yost said it's a first-degree felony if a person is convicted of:

Loitering in or around a polling place during the casting and counting of ballots so as to hinder, delay, or interfere with the conduct of the election

Attempting to intimidate an election officer, or preventing an election official from performing the official's duties

Knowingly tearing down, removing, or destroying any of the registration lists or sample ballots furnished by the board of elections at the polling place

Removing from the voting place the pencils, cards of instruction, supplies, or other methods furnished to enable the voter to mark the voter's ballot.

Yost on Oct. 13 issued a video message reminding voters that poll watching is a regulated activity in Ohio, meaning a person can't just camp out and observe activity without prior registration. No campaign activities can take place within 100 feet of a polling location (look for little American flags to mark the distance at most places).

“Hands off the polling places,” Yost. said. “Hands off the vote.”

In Michigan, it is a felony offense to attempt, either directly or indirectly, to influence a voter in giving his or her vote, or to deter the voter from voting or to interrupt the voter from giving his or her vote at any election held in the state.

On Oct. 16, Michigan Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson also issued direction to local clerks statewide clarifying that the open carry of firearms on Election Day in polling places, clerk’s offices, and absent voter counting boards is prohibited.