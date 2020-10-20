Ottawa Hills voters to decide on two ballot issues addressing school funding

Ottawa Hills Local Schools leaders said the operating levy and a bond issue are vital to continuing the district's current quality of education.

OTTAWA HILLS, Ohio — Ottawa Hills has not one, but two issues their voters will decide in the general election.

Ottawa Hills Local Schools leaders are asking voters to pass their first operating levy since 2013.

The 4.9 mill levy would generate about $799,000 a year for the district and would help offset an oncoming budget deficit.

Along with the levy, there is also a 2.6 mill, 30-year bond issue that would generate 8.5 million dollars.

Superintendent Adam Fineske said both issues are vital to the district to continue the current quality of education for their students.

"We received a $200,000 cut just this past June. And we're hearing from the governor and the department of education that we may get three times that over the course of this year," Fineske said.

If passed, the levy would cost an average of $100,000 homeowner just over $14 a month, and the bond issue around $7.50 a month.

While the levy will help keep classes smaller as the district has seen a 10% enrollment increase over the last four years, the bond issue aims to improve the current junior and high school building with improvements as well as upgrades in classrooms teaching science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

"A sense of their whole self and who they are, not only being high academic achievers. And I believe that these levies put in place the facilities and the support staff to give our children the best chance of success in the future," Citizens for Ottawa Hills Local Schools co-chair Joy Hajjar said.

For more information, you can always visit the school levy campaign's website at www.voteohschools.org.