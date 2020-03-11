'Trump firetruck' is a privately-owned, decommissioned rig, Toledo Fire & Rescue says

The truck was sold at auction several years ago and is not the property of TFRD.

TOLEDO, Ohio — A bright red firetruck festooned with 'TRUMP KEEP AMERICA GREAT 2020' banners does not belong to the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department, officials with TFRD said on Election Day.

After receiving complaints that members of the fire department were campaigning for the president, a spokesperson with TFRD released the following statement:

"The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department has been made aware that there are some recent public complaints that members of the Toledo Fire & Rescue Department are driving around the city in a Toledo Fire rig with political signs attached to the vehicle. Please be advised that this vehicle is an old decommissioned TFRD ladder truck that was sold at auction many years ago and is now privately owned. The Toledo Fire & Rescue Department has no affiliation with the individual or individuals who now own this vehicle. As always, we remain neutral when it comes to any political affiliation or issue."

