Toledo organization offering rides to the polls on Election Day

Toledo Area Jobs with Justice & Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition has more than 25 drivers ready to take voters to the polls.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Toledo Area Jobs with Justice & Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition is offering free rides for voters in Lucas and northern Wood counties to get to the polls on Election Day.

The organization has more than 25 drivers ready to take voters to the polls.

Throughout the year, the organization has assisted dozens of people who were casting ballots early. In 2016, volunteer drivers gave a total of 150 riders.

The Toledo Area Jobs with Justice & Interfaith Worker Justice Coalition also has a call center available for voters who need questions answered. Also in 2016, call takers helped over 400 people by answering questions about where to go to vote or how to vote.

You can request a ride by calling 419-VOTE-NOW (419-868-3669) or by sending an email to gotvohio@gmail.com.