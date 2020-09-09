SOS preparing tools to help Michiganders vote from home

As the general election on Nov. 3rd draws near, Michigan's Secretary of State wants eligible residents to have the tools needed to vote from home.

LANSING, Mich. — Millions of Michiganders eligible to vote should expect to receive something in the mail from the Michigan Department of State in the next week or so.

The information will include postcards informing voters how to apply to vote from home. The postcards are going to all 4.4 million registered active voters who are not on a permanent absent voter application list and have not yet requested an absentee ballot for the November election.

There will also be letters mailed out to approximately 700,000 citizens who have a Michigan driver’s license or state ID and are eligible but are not registered to vote in Michigan. These mailers will invite recipients to register to vote by going online or by returning the enclosed card to the Secretary of State.

According to the Secretary of State office, approximately 130,000 individuals on the mailing list who are marked on the driver file as U.S. citizens and visited the Secretary of State between December 2018 and September 2019 -- after Proposal 2018-3 was passed but before automatic voter registration was implemented -- will get the opportunity to be automatically registered to vote. These individuals will be registered to vote unless they opt out of registration on the form, similar to how automatic voter registration currently works on driver’s license renewal forms.

“Efforts to confuse and misinform Michigan voters are escalating in volume and frequency as we head into the fall,” Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson said in a press release Wednesday. “As a result, it is more important than ever that voters receive official, trusted, reliable information from our office to ensure they know their rights and how to exercise them. That’s why as the level of disinformation increases, so will our efforts to protect our voters and the integrity of Michigan’s elections.”

Voter registrations and absentee ballot requests can be submitted now online at Michigan.gov/vote.

