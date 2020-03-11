ELECTION DAY 2020 | Real-time updates as Ohio and Michigan voters go to the polls

Polls in Ohio open at 6:30 a.m. and Michigan polls open at 7 a.m.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Election Day has arrived! We'll keep you up to date on the latest developments all through the day and bring you projected results as they come in tonight.

The 2020 election, taking place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, may turn out to see an Election Day become an election week, or maybe even election month, largely due to the unprecedented number of absentee and mail-in voting that will be taking place.

Because of the large number of absentee ballot request forms already received by the state, Ohio and Michigan's secretaries of state are emphasizing that unlike in previous years, the projected results may not be known the night of Nov. 3 because there may be a very large number of ballots that legally arrive by mail to county boards of election after election night.

WHEN AND WHERE TO VOTE IN OHIO AND MICHIGAN

Here's one certainty: Ohio polls open at 6:30 a.m. and Michigan polls open at 7 a.m.

To find your polling location in Ohio, you can visit this link from the Ohio Secretary of State's Office.

To find your polling location in Michigan, you can visit this link from the Michigan Secretary of State's Office.

WHAT DO I BRING WITH ME TO VOTE?

In Ohio, you are asked to bring a form of ID with you to the polls. Acceptable forms of ID include:

Photo ID

Military ID

Utility bill

Bank statement

Government check

Paycheck

Other government document

Unacceptable forms of ID in Ohio are:

Driver’s license or photo identification card issued by a state other than Ohio; Social Security card; Passport; Birth certificate, unless voter still lives at the house where they resided at birth, and the birth certificate contains that home address, in which case this is acceptable as an "other government document"; Insurance card; or Any registration acknowledgment notice from the county board of elections.

In Ohio, if you do not provide one of the above documents or your driver’s license/state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number at the precinct, you will still be able to vote using a provisional ballot. However, in order for that ballot to be counted, you must return to the board of elections no later than seven days following Election Day to provide a qualifying form of identification.

Michigan has a voter identification requirement at the polls. Voters are asked to present an acceptable photo ID such as a Michigan driver's license or identification card. Voters who do not have an acceptable form of ID or failed to bring it with them to the polls still can vote. They will sign a brief affidavit stating that they're not in possession of a photo ID. Their ballots are included with all others and counted on Election Day.

The following types of photo ID are acceptable in Michigan: