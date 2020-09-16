President Trump coming to Toledo airport Monday

SWANTON, Ohio — President Donald Trump is scheduled to host a Great American Comeback rally at Eugene F. Kranz Toledo Express Airport in Swanton Monday.
The rally will be at 7 p.m. but doors open at 4 p.m.
This is not the first time the president is visiting the Toledo area this year. Back in January, he held a rally at the SeaGate Convention Centre in downtown Toledo.
Trump is also scheduled to debate presidential candidate and former Vice President Joe Biden in Cleveland in just a few weeks.
