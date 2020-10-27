Proposed income tax levy for Pike-Delta-York could pull district out of budget deficit

The district hasn't asked for new money from voters in nine years.

DELTA, Ohio — A smaller Fulton County community will be deciding on a new income tax for their local schools next Tuesday.

Pike-Delta-York Local School District leaders are asking voters to approve a 1%, five-year school district income tax levy.

The district currently has an active property tax at 7.62 mills that was renewed in 2018.

Pike-Delta-York leaders felt a new income tax was fairer as it is spread over a larger portion of district residents as opposed to only property owners paying for it. Additionally, there is a $50 senior citizen school district income tax credit.

If approved, the levy would generate just over $1.5 million a year.

Superintendent Tom Haselman says the district usually tries to make cuts and efficiencies every year, including the elimination of five positions going into this year. But with the district operating in a deficit along with less funding from the state, more cuts would be on the way if the district doesn't receive this new money.

"If the levy does not pass, the district leadership and the board of education will need to revisit and look at the current situation and determine what the next steps would be. However, I can tell you our need for additional funding will not go away," Haselman said.