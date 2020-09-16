Ohio Secretary of State recruiting 17-year-old students to participate in democracy

Students will earn around $100-$150 for their time. They can also receive community service hours, extra credit in school, and a boost to their college applications.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Ohio Secretary of State is asking that parents, teachers, and coaches ask their students to defend democracy this November as 17-year-old students are able to serve as poll workers.

Poll workers are essential to running elections. Ohio's 88 county boards of elections have historically relied on over 35,000 patriotic Ohioans to operate voting locations and assist fellow voters with casting a ballot.

With more than 65% of Ohio poll workers being age 61 or over, there is a concern that many may choose not to serve this November due to the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on older populations.

Students will earn around $100-$150 for their time. They can also receive community service hours, extra credit in school, and a boost to their college applications.

"During a time where extracurricular, and even classroom, activities are limited, being a poll worker will look great on a college application. Young people who defend democracy as poll workers are more likely to value their right to vote for the rest of their lives and help their peers understand the importance of registering and voting," Ohio Secretary of State Press Secretary Maggie Sheehan said.

You can encourage young people in your community to find out more or sign up at VoteOhio.gov/DefendDemocracy.