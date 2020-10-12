Ohio Attorney General Yost opposes Texas lawsuit that challenges the validity of Biden's presidential win

The Republican bucked calls from dozens of fellow GOP lawmakers to join the suit, which is supported by the president and 17 states.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — THE FULL FILING BY YOST APPEARS IN THIS ARTICLE.

Republican Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed an amicus legal brief with the U.S. Supreme Court that opposes a lawsuit in Texas that seeks to delay the Electoral College from vot i ng Democrat Joe Biden in as president.

Texas Attorney General Ken filed a lawsuit against Georgia, Wisconsin, Michigan, and Pennsylvania, stating that the states exploited the COVID-19 Pandemic to justify ignoring federal and state election laws.

The lawsuit before the Supreme Court also states that the states enacted last-minute changes, skewing the results of the 2020 general election.

Yost asserts that the nation's highest court doesn't have the power to order the state legislatures of Michigan, Pennsylvania, Wisconsin or Georgia to appoint presidential electors as Paxton says needs to be done. Paxton's argument is that voter fraud occurred in those states, which have all confirmed a Biden win, due to election rules that were changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While Yost doesn't want to see the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote to be delayed by the action brought forth by Texas, he does wish to see the Supreme Court rule on whether or not the changes that were made in the states' election laws were constitutional.

“It is not unreasonable to wonder - and many millions of Americans do - whether those hastily implemented changes exposed the election systems to vulnerabilities,” Yost said in a news release sent out Thursday afternoon. “... there will be an election in 2024, another four years after that, and so on.”

AG Yost today filed a separate amicus brief regarding the case of Texas vs. Pennsylvania. Yost is urging the United States Supreme Court to accept the case to rule on the Constitution’s Electors Clause.



Details: https://t.co/ekpuAJf8vN pic.twitter.com/AvhCGrSf4S — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (@OhioAG) December 10, 2020

But Yost was firm on the issue that states and states alone have the power to choose their electors and cannot be dictated to by the courts.

“The relief that Texas seeks would undermine a foundational premise of our federalist system: the idea that the States are sovereigns, free to govern themselves. ... The courts have no more business ordering the People’s representatives how to choose electors than they do ordering the People themselves how to choose their dinners,” his amicus brief language states.

The Republican attorney general's opposition to the Texas lawsuit is taking place despite calls by dozens of Ohio Republicans to have the Buckeye State join the Texas suit.