Ohio leaders react to Biden and Harris projected victory

Ohio politicians have reacted to the historical win of President-elect Joe Biden and VP-elect Kamala Harris, who will be the first Black woman to serve in this role.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Ohio politicians have released statements or used social media Saturday morning to react to the victory of the Biden and Harris presidential ticket, called by the Associated Press.

This is the first time a Democrat has won the presidential race without taking Ohio's electoral votes since former President John F. Kennedy in 1960.

It's also the first time a female has been elected to serve as vice president. Kamala Harris is also the first Black woman and first person of South Asian descent to serve in this role.

Check what they had to say:

U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur, D-Toledo, who was re-elected Tuesday morning:

"Congratulations to the new President and Vice President Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris!"

Congratulations to the new President and Vice President Elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/DRJ5PS8hex — Marcy Kaptur (@RepMarcyKaptur) November 7, 2020

U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio:

A spokesperson for the senator refferred to Portman's tweets from Friday as his statement:

"Seems pretty straightforward: Every ballot cast in accordance with state law should be counted. Those that are not cast in accordance with state law should not be counted.

As states work through counting the remaining ballots, both parties must be able to observe the process, as always, and any evidence of illegal activity should be investigated immediately.

Our courts and legal system are set up to resolve any disputes in accordance with the law. Then, once the final count has been completed, we will abide by the results, as we always have as Americans."

Seems pretty straightforward: Every ballot cast in accordance with state law should be counted. Those that are not cast in accordance with state law should not be counted. — Rob Portman (@senrobportman) November 6, 2020

U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown:

“President-Elect Joe Biden’s story is one of loss, perseverance, and strength. He is a good and wise man, and his election proves that our country is choosing truth, decency, and unity overlies and division. Our country needs his and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris’s leadership now more than ever. We have work to do to address the challenges facing us: this pandemic, crippling inequality, systemic racism, climate change, and creating an economy that works for everyone. Biden and Harris are ready to restore hope and civility to the White House, come together to keep our democracy strong, and ensure that all work has dignity in this country.”

Toledo Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz:

"Congrats to President-Elect Joe Biden on his hard-fought victory. Now that the election is over, we must unite to confront the difficult challenges our country faces. I look forward to working with the president-elect on programs and policies that can help #Toledo." :

Congrats to President-Elect @JoeBiden on his hard-fought victory.



Now that the election is over, we must unite to confront the difficult challenges our country faces. I look forward to working with the president-elect on programs and polices that can help #Toledo. https://t.co/pqMptBruH5 — Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz (@wadekaps) November 7, 2020