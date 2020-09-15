Court: Ohio counties can have more than one ballot drop box

Judge Richard Frye ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's directive that prohibits counties from adding drop boxes was "arbitrary and unreasonable."

COLUMBUS, Ohio — County election boards are allowed to have more than one ballot drop box dor the upcoming election, according to a ruling Tuesday by the Franklin County Court of Common Pleas.

Common Pleas Judge Richard Frye ruled Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's directive that prohibits counties from adding drop boxes was "arbitrary and unreasonable."

The judge ruled that the legal authority to permit boards of election to have more ballot drop boxes lies with LaRose, and the restriction that the secretary of state placed on county boards of elections was made without legal backing.

"Instead, every board of elections is legally permitted to consider enhancing safe and convenient delivery of absentee ballots, and may tailor ballot drop box locations or conceivably other secure options to the needs of their individual county," the opinion reads.

The Ohio Democratic Party previously sued LaRose over the directive. Voting rights advocates are seeking additional secure ballot drop boxes so voters can more easily return absentee ballots without needing to depend on the United States Postal Service.

LaRose has indicated a measured amount of support for adding drop boxes, but has argued he might not have the ultimate legal authority to do so and previously asked the Ohio Attorney General's Office for legal direction. He later revoked that request because he said changing the way things were done so close to the election could open up the state for lawsuits and cause confusion among voters.

Ohio Democratic Party chairman David Pepper weighed in on Twitter after the Franklin County Common Pleas Court ruling was released.

"The order he wanted to see has now come. It's time for the Secretary of State to do what he has told the public and officials that he would do. No more delays. No more appeals. No more wasted time," Pepper wrote.

