NW Ohio boards of elections mainly silent on ballot drop box issue

An Ohio judge ruled Tuesday the secretary of state's directive of only one ballot drop box per county was unreasonable. The secretary said the directive still stands

TOLEDO, Ohio — Boards of elections staff in northwest Ohio have little to say after a judge ruled Tuesday Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose's of one ballot drop box per county directive was unreasonable.

LaRose's office released a statement, saying the directive remains in place because the judge didn't rule on placing an injunction on it.

"Importantly, while the judge issued a declaration as to the law regarding the return of absentee ballots and drop boxes, he did not rule on the Plaintiff’s request to enjoin the Secretary’s Directive," the statement from spokesperson Maggie Sheehan said. "Lacking that, today’s ruling didn’t change anything and the Secretary’s Directive remains in place. The law is clear: absentee ballots must be delivered by mail or personally deliver[ed] to the director’ of their county board of elections and ‘in no other manner.' Ohioans are fortunate that the judicial branch offers the opportunity to appeal a single trial judge’s opinion.”

Lucas County Board of Elections Deputy Director Tim Monaco released a statement agreeing with LaRose's statement.

"The Secretary of State is the chief elections officer and a directive carries the weight of law. The Director, Deputy Director and the members of the Lucas County Board of Elections will follow the directives of the Ohio Secretary of State," he said.

WTOL 11 reached out to 13 other boards in northwest Ohio. Below are their answers:

Hancock County BOE Director Lori Miller: Said the board will meet Thursday morning to discuss this issue, but members will probably decide to follow LaRose's directive.

Henry County BOE Director Mary Detmer: Declined to comment, but said the board will follow the secretary of state's directive.

Ottawa County BOE Director Carol Ann Hill: The board will leave to the courts and the secretary of state's office to resolve the issue. Meanwhile, the board will provide one box.

Putnam County BOE Director Karen Lammers: Declined to comment, but said the board will provide one box.

Fulton County BOE Director Melanie Gilders : Declined to comment, but said the board will provide one box.

Erie County BOE Director Lori Salyers: Declined to comment, but said the board will follow the secretary of state's directive.

Wood, Seneca, Huron and Wiliams counties boards of elections directors Terry Burton, Lori Ritzler, Cecilia Blevins and A.J. Nowaczyk, respectively, declined to comment.

The Defiance, Sandusky and Paulding counties boards of elections staff did not respond to our requests for comment.