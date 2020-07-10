Lucas County Board of Elections votes to install 2nd ballot drop box

Lucas County has one drop box located at One Government Center, where the board of elections is located. Now, it will have a second one at the Early Vote Center.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Elections has voted to install a second ballot drop box that will be located at the Early Vote Center.

It's still unclear when the box will be installed since the board has to figure out certain logistics, including security and chains for the box.

But having a second ballot drop box can still make a difference and give Lucas County voters one more option after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose changed his directive and is now allowing each county to have more than one ballot drop box.

LaRose's new directive allows county boards of elections across the state to install more than one box as long as these boxes are located at the county board of election. The Early Vote Center is technically the board's property so placing a new box there does not break the directive.

Meanwhile, hundreds of voters are already making their way out to vote early in-person.