Lucas County Board of Elections explains why 2nd drop box will be installed downtown

TOLEDO, Ohio — There's another drop box for ballots in Lucas County for voters like Keith Fell who prefer not to vote in-person.

"Came out just because, so there won't be any type of sabotage or any type of mix-ups as far as with mail-ins or absentee ballots," Fell, who voted on Wednesday, said.

Dozens of other voters were also out in full force on Wednesday, the second day of early voting at the Lucas County early vote center on Monroe Street.

But LaVera Scott, the director of the Lucas County Board of Elections said there's another option for those who don't want to vote in person.

"The board voted today to install a second drop box at 1301 Monroe Street which is, currently houses our early vote center," Scott said.

That drop box will be located here on the side of the building of the Lucas County Vote Center. Depending on logistics, it will be placed somewhere an area where there is a drive-thru out of the way of traffic.

The new box comes after Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose changed his directive and allowed counties to have more than one.

Democrats argued some voters don't have transportation to get to the single box located at One Government Center.

But Lucas County Board of Elections Chairman David Karmol said they must abide by the law.

"The secretary of state sent out a directive interpreting that law that says if the board has a physical office location, you can put a drop box at that location and that will count as personally delivering it to the director," he said.

But the additional box is also downtown and doesn't address a transportation issue.

Board members said the box must be monitored at a location with 24-hour video surveillance.

"Everything we do is to make sure that your ballot is secure. We want to make sure people understand that it's safe and secure," Karmol said.

Voters will be notified when the new box is ready for your ballot, according to the board.