Lucas County Board of Elections: 5,705 absentee ballots were mailed out last week, with full batch expected in the mail Wednesday

Director LaVera Scott says more than 60,000 requests for absentee ballots were received and should be completely mailed out to voters by Oct. 14.

TOLEDO, Ohio — The Lucas County Board of Elections confirms 5,705 absentee ballots were mailed out last week and the full batch of more than 60,000 requested by voters should be sent by Wednesday, Oct. 14.

The board contracted with a third-party vendor, Midwest Direct, for the print processing of the ballots. Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott says her office sent more than 62,000 applications from voters in Lucas County to the vendor to print and mail on Tuesday, Oct. 6.

There was some confusion on Monday. Scott explained the board reached out to the vendor last week when their website showed all of the absentee ballots had been mailed.

Scott said she wasn't certain that number was accurate and she was right. She said the board could not immediately reach the vendor Friday or Saturday.

A representative called Monday afternoon and confirmed that 5,705 absentee ballots had been mailed and the rest would be done by mid-week this week.

Scott says the board mailed out absentee ballots itself for the presidential primary in March. She said board members worked 12-hour days and six-day weeks to finish mailing the 40,000 absentee ballots for that election.