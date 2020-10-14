Kaptur, Gerken calls on Ohio secretary of state to investigate regarding absentee ballots distributed by Midwest Direct

Local Democratic officials urge people to fill out their ballots immediately upon receiving them and also decry 'inadequate' 2nd dropbox installed.

TOLEDO, Ohio — U.S. Rep. Marcy Kaptur (D-OH) plans to call for the immediate intervention by Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose and for the expedited delivery of all absentee ballots in Lucas County and the 20 counties being served by Midwest Direct.

On Wednesday morning, the Lucas County Board of Elections gave an update on absentee ballot fulfillment, issuing an apology for problems experienced with the third-party vendor contracted to print and ship the ballots. Cleveland-based Midwest Direct is the vendor in charge of printing, stuffing, and mailing election materials for 20 of Ohio’s counties.

Lucas County Board of Elections Director LaVera Scott said on Wednesday that of the about 62,000 absentee ballots Midwest Direct is to mail to voters on behalf of the board, the firm now has mailed 55,000, and 6,500 have not yet been mailed. Scott said Midwest Direct is to give the board an update at the end of each day, and she would not speculate on when the mailings would be completed.

No money has been paid to the vendor yet - until the contract is fulfilled, Scott said.

Scott explained on Monday that the board reached out to Midwest Direct last week when their website showed all of the absentee ballots had been mailed.

Scott said she wasn't certain that number was accurate and she was right. She said the board could not immediately reach the vendor Friday or Saturday.

A representative called Monday afternoon and confirmed that 5,705 absentee ballots had been mailed and the rest would be done by mid-week this week.

As of Tuesday, the board tweeted, 55,481 ballots were mailed. Voters can expect a 5 to 7 day delivery time with the United States Postal Service.

Our apologies for the issues with our print vendor. As of yesterday at the end of day 55,481 ballots were mailed. — Lucas County Board of Elections (@LucasCountyBOE) October 14, 2020

Scott says the board mailed out absentee ballots itself for the presidential primary in March. She said board members worked 12-hour days and six-day weeks to finish mailing the 40,000 absentee ballots for that election.

A record number of voters in Lucas County have requested absentee ballots in order to cast their votes in the 2020 general election from the safety of their own home amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Kaptur's office noted, "Unfortunately, thousands of ballots have yet to be delivered to voters who have requested them, in many cases weeks ago. Lucas County Board of Elections officials, Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose, and Midwest Direct, the vendor in charge of printing, stuffing, and mailing election materials for 20 of Ohio’s counties, have an extremely limited time to correct these unacceptable delays before unprecedented and grossly unconstitutional voter disenfranchisement takes place."

Kaptur and other officials, including Lucas County Commissioner Pete Gerken, will call for the immediate intervention by the Ohio Secretary of State and for the expedited delivery of all absentee ballots in Lucas County and the 20 counties being served by Midwest Direct.