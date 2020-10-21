Metroparks Toledo levy would fund new projects, improve existing parks

Metroparks Toledo officials say now is the time to develop the Maumee riverfront downtown and continue improving all of its existing parks.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Voters are deciding on candidates for office at the polls now, but there are also important ballot issues like a levy for Lucas County voters for Metroparks Toledo.

During quarantine, the Metroparks were some of the few places open for people to get out of the house and social distance. Now, voters have a decision to invest more money into the parks with Issue 17.

It's a new two-mil, 10-year property tax levy. Park officials expect it to generate over $10 million a year. Someone with a $100,000 home can expect to pay an additional $70 a year.

This money is expected to go toward funding the newest Glass City Metropark on the east side of Toledo along the Maumee. It will also go toward improving every one of the 17 existing parks.

Metroparks officials say the funds will allow them to leverage for more public grant dollars and attract private investment for the future development of the Maumee riverfront.

"In the last 10 years, we've become one of the top four park districts in the country," Metroparks Toledo community outreach officer Matt Killam said. "It's not just us saying this. It's thanks to Lucas county supporters that we are on the map."

This is a new levy. You may remember Issue 12 back in 2017, which was a 1.4 mil renewal levy for 10 years. It easily passed and cost the homeowner around $43 a year.

Killham says during quarantine, they saw a nearly 60% increase in park usage.

"Last year we had five million visits and we were over the moon about that. This year we're going to blow past six million visits, so usage is up, people like what we're doing," he said.

Parkegoers at Wildwood Park say they're in favor of the levy if it means more improvements.

"I think it's definitely worth it since we don't know how long COVID is going to last. I feel like it's definitely a free space for people to be able to go out and appreciate nature," Katherine Berryman of Toledo said.

Susan Micham of Sylvania says she started walking every day at one of the Metroparks during the stay-at-home order. She believes the Metroparks make the Toledo area a better place to live and work.

"It's definitely worth it, I think it's important we have green spaces for people to be able to get out of their houses, especially long workdays to be able to have a space to go in nature," she added.

If the levy passes, Metroparks will be able to leverage its money with a $23 million dollar federal grant to further develop the Maumee riverfront.