How have northwest Ohio counties voted for president in the past?

TOLEDO, Ohio — Northwest Ohio is home to four of nine "pivot counties" in the state that voted for now-President Donald Trump in the 2016 election after previously voting for President Barack Obama in 2008 and 2012, according to Ballotpedia.

Those counties are Wood County, Ottawa County, Sandusky County and Erie County. The state did not have any "reverse-pivot counties," which are counties that voted for Democrat Hillary Clinton after previously voting for Republicans John McCain (2008) and Mitt Romney (2012).

Since 1960, pivot counties in Ohio have matched the national election result in 76.3% of presidential elections. The nine total pivot counties from 2016 represent 13.95% of the Ohio population.

Also of note: In every local county except for Lucas County, the Republican vote has grown since the 2008 presidential election. In Lucas County, the Democratic vote is still the majority, but its percentage has shrunk.

Here are how northwest Ohio counties voted party-wise, along with voter turnout when available, in presidential elections since 2008:

Erie County

2008: 56% Democrat, 43% Republican

2012: 54.8% Democrat, 43.5% Republican

2016: 42.4% Democrat, 51.9% Republican *PIVOT COUNTY

Ottawa County

2008: 51.32% Democrat, 45.23% Republican; 77.15% turnout

2012: 51.11% Democrat, 46.83% Republican; 74.2% turnout

2016: 37.01% Democrat, 56.52% Republican; 76.24% turnout *PIVOT COUNTY

Sandusky County

2008: 51% Democrat, 47% Republican

2012: 49.8% Democrat, 47.9% Republican

2016: 35.1% Democrat, 57.7% Republican *PIVOT COUNTY

Wood County

2008: 52.61% Democrat, 45.5% Republican; 63.95% turnout

2012: 51.21% Democrat, 46.37% Republican; 59.6% turnout

2016: 42.14% Democrat, 50.13% Republican; 69.87% turnout *PIVOT COUNTY

Defiance County

2008: 43.67% Democrat, 54.11% Republican; 73.30% turnout

2012: 42.16% Democrat, 55.49% Republican; 71.6% turnout

2016: 29.26% Democrat, 63.70% Republican; 72.62% turnout

Fulton County

2008: 45% Democrat, 53% Republican

2012: 42.58% Democrat, 55.08% Republican; 73.34% turnout

2016: 28.42% Democrat, 64.2% Republican; 74.38% turnout

Hancock County

2008: 37.43% Democrat, 60.5% Republican; 68.66% turnout

2012: 35.11% Democrat, 62.72% Republican; 65.7% turnout

2016: 26.52% Democrat, 66.74% Republican; 72.36% turnout

Henry County

2008: 42% Democrat, 56% Republican

2012: 39.69% Democrat, 57.92% Republican; 70.4% turnout

2016: 26.73% Democrat, 66.19% Republican; 73.6% turnout

Lucas County

2008: 64.8% Democrat, 33.43% Republican; 70% turnout

2012: 64.86% Democrat, 33.21% Republican; 68.3% turnout

2016: 55.74% Democrat, 38.07% Republican; 68.13% turnout

Putnam County

2008: 28% Democrat, 70% Republican

2012: 23.4% Democrat, 74.8% Republican

2016: 15.5% Democrat, 79.3% Republican

Seneca County

2008: 47.5% Democrat, 50.17% Republican; 76.52% turnout

2012: 44.8% Democrat, 52.26% Republican; 70.51% turnout

2016: 30.62% Democrat, 61.30% Republican; 71.42% turnout

Williams County

2008: 44.43% Democrat, 53.7% Republican; 67.49% turnout

2012: 41.03% Democrat, 56.75% Republican; 71.64% turnout

2016: 25.18% Democrat, 68.98% Republican; 71.99% turnout