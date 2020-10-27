PROTECT2020 | Cybersecurity agency's rumor control website, graphic novel aim to fight election misinformation

National effort aims to educate on what's real and fake this election cycle and provides a portal to report cyber issues.

WASHINGTON — With the 2020 Election Day looming in less than a week, thoughts of election security and fighting misinformation are reaching a peak for many Americans.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency are taking on the social media rumor mill and election misinformation and disinformation with its #PROTECT2020 campaign.

The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency is the lead federal agency responsible for securing the nation’s elections infrastructure and works closely with the intelligence community, law enforcement officials, private sector partners, and others across the federal government.

"But this needs to be a whole of nation effort. State and local election officials are on the front lines, and the role of the Federal Government is to make sure that they are prepared," the CISA website says.

The agency also developed a 57-panel graphic novel, "Real Fake," the first graphic novel in the "Resilience" series, that shows the dangers and risks associated with dis- and misinformation through fictional stories inspired by real-world events.

Readers follow protagonists Rachel and Andre as they discover that a command center in Russia is using a network of troll farms to spread false narratives about elections to American voters. With the elections coming up, Rachel and Andre follow the trail of synthetic media and stop the cyber assailants from causing chaos, confusion, and division.