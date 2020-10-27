Toledo police to provide extra security around polling locations on Election Day

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt, a spokesperson for the department, said they're not there to intimidate voters in any way.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Every election day, the Toledo Police Department provides extra security or patrols around polling locations.

Lt. Kellie Lenhardt , a spokesperson for the department said they're not there to intimidate voters in any way.

"We're not going to be infringing on anybody's rights to vote. We just want to make sure people's constitutional rights are protected and they have that freedom to come and vote as they choose," Lt. Lenhardt said.

Most polling locations are at schools so Lt. Lenhardt said the school resource officers will be in and about the buildings on that day.

Anyone who feels unsafe or nervous to vote can request a poll worker to take them in or out of the polling location.