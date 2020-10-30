Candidates spotlight: Lucas County Commissioner race between long-time incumbent and a new face

The County Commissioner race is between Pete Gerken, seeking his fifth term and a first time candidate for the position, Ron Murphy.

"This is a natural field for me, I was raised by my mother to be in public service," incumbent Pete Gerken said.

He says he believes his record across his past four terms, including how the county has handled COVID-19, is proof he should continue to serve.

"We launched our emergency operations in March, we put together a team that's been complimented by everybody from businesses, to the schools, to the churches, to the community," Gerken said.

Gerken was part of the push to move the Lucas County Jail, but now says he wants to support voters and keep it downtown.

"We're kind of waiting for a new sheriff to come in. Actually, it's the sheriff's jail, and we have to be able to work with whoever the sheriff is," Gerken said.

Ron Murphy would be a new face for the Lucas County Commissioners.

He works in mental health, helping homeless people, and has run for Toledo City Council before. He says it's time for a fresh face to serve, and he's says he's the right person for the job.

"One of the reasons I'm running is to try to fill that gap and to reconnect people to their county government," Murphy said.

He says the jail and how it's renovated or re-built is also a top priority for him.

He even showed up to his interview with two "Keep the Jail Downtown" supporters.

"I need to make sure that everybody in the suburbs know that I intend on keeping the jail downtown," Murphy said.

While he would be the first Republican to serve in this role for years, he believes, like Gerken, that political affiliation shouldn't get in the way of ideas and doing what's best for the county as a whole.

"I don't even like there being a partisan 'R' or 'D' in front of our names when you go to vote, because we're not just serving Republicans or Democrats," Murphy said.

