Can I change my vote after I cast my ballot early in Ohio?

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that voters in most states can change their vote after their ballots were cast. In Ohio, the law does not allow it.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you cast your ballot and regretted the choices you marked? In Ohio, there's nothing you can do about it.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday the query, "can I change my vote," was trending on Google. He added the answer is yes in most states.

But according to the Ohio Revised Code, "No absent voter may receive a replacement ballot after the voter's absent voter's ballot has been scanned or entered into automatic tabulating equipment."

What if I voted early and in-person? Legally speaking, you cast an absent voter's ballot, and therefore, you can't change your vote since it was scanned by election equipment.

However, many other states, including neighboring Michigan, allow voters to change their minds.