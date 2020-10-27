Can I change my vote after I cast my ballot early in Michigan?

President Trump tweeted Tuesday that voters in most states can change their vote after their ballots were cast. Michigan is one of those states.

TOLEDO, Ohio — Did you cast your ballot and regretted the choices you marked? If you are a Michigan voter, you can change your vote.

President Donald Trump tweeted Tuesday the query, "can I change my vote," was trending on Google. He added the answer is yes in most states.

If you're a Michigander who would like to change your vote, you can submit a written and signed request to their city or township clerk to spoil your previous vote.

Voters have three options when choosing to spoil their previous vote, according to the Michigan Secretary of State's office:

- By Mail: The voter must sign the request and state if they would like a new absentee ballot mailed to them or if they will pick it up in person at the clerk’s office. This request must be received by 5 p.m. the Friday before the election (Oct. 30, 2020) if received by mail.

- In-Person: An absentee ballot that has been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 10 a.m. the Monday prior to the election (Nov. 2, 2020).

- Return & Spoil a Ballot: An absentee ballot that has not been returned to the clerk may be spoiled in person at the clerk’s office until 4 p.m. the Monday prior to the election (Nov. 2, 2020). If a voter has not returned his or her ballot, the voter can surrender the ballot or sign a statement stating that the ballot was lost or destroyed and vote at the polls. There is no option on Election Day to spoil an absentee ballot that has been received by the clerk.