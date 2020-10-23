Biden campaign releases statement ahead of Vice President Pence's visit to Toledo

“Last night, Ohio voters heard President Trump deflect and dodge, but no amount of bluster will reverse the havoc his failed leadership has wreaked on working families. Today, Mike Pence is back in the Buckeye State for another rendition of Trump clean-up duty. It won’t be enough. The coronavirus pandemic has claimed the lives of more than 5,000 Ohioans, 410,00 are out of a job, and more than one in five small businesses have shut their doors and may never reopen. It didn’t have to be this bad — and Ohio voters are fed up. At every turn, Joe Biden hasn’t just rolled up his sleeves for our workers — he’s delivered the opportunity, dignity and results Ohioans deserve. And as President, he’ll fight to make sure we build back better than before.”