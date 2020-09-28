As Ohio counties wait for clearance to have more drop boxes, some are making boxes bigger

While the exact number of drop boxes each county will be allowed to have is still up in the air, the one in Wood County is filling up quickly.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Ohio voters have one more week to register to vote and be eligible to cast a ballot in this year's general election. Meanwhile, Ohio county boards of elections are still waiting for a final court decision on whether they can place more than one ballot drop box.

Wood County Board of Elections Director Terry Burton said they have received about 19,500 absentee ballot requests so far. While they expected more people to want to vote by mail, their drop box still needs to be bigger.

“We’re hoping to have it installed and ready to go before the Oct. 6 start of the ballots being mailed out. We've had this drop box for about 10 years, it's worked fine and it worked fine in the primary," Burton said.

Burton said if you plan to vote by mail, be sure to fill out the forms completely. Typically, they see voters forget to fill out their birthdate, ID information and the signing line.

“If they do miss something we send a follow-up letter and as long as they provide that on the follow-up letter, then those applications and those ballots will continue to move through the process,” Burton said.

While more people are expected to vote by mail to avoid crowds, early voting is another way to limit contact.

“I’m planning on voting during the first few days, doing early voting, to eliminate the crowds, to be available and see if there is anyone who needs information on Election Day," said Debbie Dalke, who dropped off registration information in the drop box on Monday.

The deadline to register to vote in Ohio is Monday, Oct. 5.