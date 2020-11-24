AG Office opens investigation into threats against Wayne County Canvassers

The board’s two GOP members say they have been targets of threats.

LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel confirmed Tuesday that her department is investigating threats made against members of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers.

The four-member board voted last week on certifying Wayne County’s election results. Since then, the board’s two GOP members have been a point of conversation. They say they have also been targets of threats.

Monica Palmer, chairwoman of the Wayne County Board of Canvassers, said she was threatened after initially voting not to certify Wayne County’s election results and then switching to support certification but requesting an audit of the numbers.

Palmer spoke during the Michigan Board of State Canvassers’ meeting Monday. She said she has received threats against her and her family, including graphic photos of naked women, dead women, and a photo of her own daughter. She also said she’s been told her entire family “should be fearful for their lives.”

The investigation into these threats was initiated shortly after last week’s meeting, according to a release from the AG Office.

“We will investigate any credible complaints of threats to government officials, elected or appointed, and will prosecute criminal conduct to the fullest extent of the law,” Nessel said. “Serving the people – regardless of party – is an honorable but sometimes difficult and thankless task. And while many of us have been subjected to hateful and often obscene insults, threats of violence and harm will not be tolerated.”

Anyone with information regarding threats against public officials can submit tips by emailing them to the AG Office.

