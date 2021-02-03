Bill to honor Officer Brandon Stalker advances to House

Toledo Police officer died in the line of duty in January.

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill honoring fallen Toledo Police Officer Brandon Stalker is advancing to the House Floor.

Rep. Lisa Sobecki (D-Toledo) introduced the bill, which passed out of committee Tuesday. The bill would designate a portion of Alexis Road near Whitmer High School as the Officer Brandon Stalker Memorial Highway.

Officer Stalker was shot and killed in the line of duty Jan. 18.

“I’m pleased my bill honoring Officer Stalker was passed out of committee today,” Sobecki said. “Officer Stalker tragically laid down his life for our community, and this bill honors his sacrifice and commitment to the Washington Local Community.”